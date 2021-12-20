Man and teenage boy charged with Kingston murder

A man and a teenage boy have been charged with the murder of Farhad Khalili in Kingston.
Sean Deery, 27, of no fixed address and a 15-year-old boy were charged yesterday, Sunday, 19 December.
They are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today.
Police were called to Surbiton Road at 7:07pm on Wednesday, 15 December following reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found Farhad, aged 32, with stab wounds.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.
