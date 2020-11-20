Wimbledon Christmas markets to spread socially distanced festive cheer

Wimbledon Christmas markets will start this weekend, hoping to offer festive cheer despite the national coronavirus lockdown.

The markets will take place at Love Wimbledon’s Market on The Piazza and offers visitors a chance to sample artisan bakes and delicious hot food from a smaller selection of stallholders until lockdown restrictions are expected to ease on 2nd December.

Taking place over weekends up until Christmas week to total 12 days of Christmas markets, it is hoped shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy an enhanced festive experience and will feature additional stalls selling home decor and personalised gifts as well as homemade food and drink.

Helen Clark Bell, chief executive of Love Wimbledon, said: “We’re doing our best to keep the festive spirit going and keep the town centre alive to a degree but obviously abiding by the lockdown regulations too.

“While we are unable to offer the full Christmas experience we hope we can offer in a few weeks time, this does give local small business families an opportunity to continue to trade and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces.”

Food stalls open this weekend include fresh pasta in a Grana Padano cheese wheel, indulgent artisan 1/4lb cookies, freshly baked cakes and pastries, a selection of world cuisines and handcrafted gins.

The open market promises to give the community an opportunity to help smaller businesses that live and work in the south west London area, while also abiding by government guidelines.

Clark Bell continued: “The stalls are all socially distanced to ensure people can make their purchases without there being any bottle necks.

“Hopefully we’ve got something for everyone”.

More information about Wimbledon Christmas Markets can be found here.

Featured image credit- Flickr: Wimbledon Piazza by Alexander Banks