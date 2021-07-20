VIDEO: Londoners react as TfL keep mask mandate and restrictions lift

Last week it was announced that Transport for London (TfL) would continue the mask mandate on all London public transport even after national regulations making face masks mandatory lapsed on “Freedom Day” yesterday.

In a statement TfL said: “The Mayor has asked us to keep face coverings as a condition of travel past 19 July for customers who are not exempt.

“As the TfL Commissioner is in agreement with the Mayor about this approach, we will be confirming the details for our customers and staff shortly.”

It is likely that other businesses will follow suit over the coming weeks according to the Federation of Small Businesses.

Watch below how Londoners are reacting to the end of mask rules in across the city other than on public transport and select shops.