Green Park tube transformed into Green Planet to launch new David Attenborough documentary

The BBC have installed a colourful Green Planet theme at Green Park tube to celebrate the launch of David Attenborough’s new documentary.

The vibrant campaign, named ‘Welcome to Their World’, can be seen on the southbound Victoria line platform at Green Park to launch The Green Planet series.

The ‘Green Park’ sign has been replaced with ‘Green Planet’ and every poster space across the platform depicts dramatic imagery of plants which star in the series, from carnivorous underwater life forms to humanoid desert cacti.

Stuart Gittings, Creative Lead, BBC Creative, said: “Our goal for ‘Welcome to Their World’ was to showcase the series’ most otherworldly plantlife in the most immersive way possible, so taking over a piece of London’s iconic Underground presented an unmissable opportunity to bring our audience into their world.”

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE: An exciting new installation at Green Park tube. Credit: Zoe Crowther

It is not the first time the BBC have pulled off wacky PR stunts in London.

The Dracula Special Build campaign in 2020 used shadow art on a billboard to create a silhouette of the vampire’s face.

Last year, the BBC hijacked their own advert by setting it ‘on fire’ to launch another Attenborough natural history series, A Perfect Planet.

Johnny Ace, Design Director, BBC Creative, said: “We looked to our favourite science fiction films for inspiration with these designs.

“Each poster focuses on a single plant species, and we’ve composed them like portraits of strange creatures from another world.

“Taking over a whole platform of Green Park station has been huge, and one of the most ambitious projects BBC Creative has ever undertaken.”

The Green Planet, from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, sees Sir David narrating a journey into the hidden life of plants.

THE GREEN PLANET: The trailer for David Attenborough’s new landmark series. Credit: BBC

Continuing the trend of previous BBC Attenborough documentaries, the series will present a stark warning of the impact of humankind and the dangers of climate change.

Gabriella Neudecker, Director of Customer and Revenue at TfL, said: “It’s great to be working with the BBC and this spectacular station takeover is a great example of how exciting brand collaborations can be with TfL.

“This fantastic installation shows a different way to use our stations in a creative and engaging way to connect with tens of thousands of people.”

The Green Planet launched on BBC One on Sunday, January 9, and can be found on BBC iPlayer.

Featured image credit: BBC Creative