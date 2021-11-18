Man jailed for 22 years for murder of 15-year-old Joseph Marafini

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 22 years after he was found guilty of the murder of 15-year-old Joseph Marafini.

Marafini was fatally stabbed in Wandsworth in October 2020.

Following an eight-week trial at Kingston Crown Court, Imran Boudjellel, 20, of Bronti Close, SE17, was convicted of murder.

He was also convicted of possession of a knife in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm with intent against another 15-year-old, who was also stabbed during the same incident.

He received an extra six years’ imprisonment for these charges to be served concurrently.

He was convicted on 5 November and sentenced on 18 November.

The court heard Boudjellel was part of a group of five young males who confronted Joseph and two of his friends outside Sainsbury’s in Garratt Lane, SW18, on 29 October last year.

Boudjellel caused fatal injuries after he stabbed Joseph in the shoulder and in the neck. He also seriously injured another 15-year-old after he stabbed him in the chest and arm.

The attack was captured on CCTV and also on the body-worn camera of an officer in a police van, who happened to be passing at the time.

The officers in the van immediately ran to the scene when they saw what was happening and gave first aid to Joseph, who was then taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

Boudjellel was chased and arrested by officers into a nearby graveyard.

A witness told police they had seen Boudjellel throw something over a wall and a large knife and sheath were found in a car park nearby, which had blood on it that was matched to the DNA of Joseph.

The DNA of Boudjellal was also located on the sheath of the knife.

Subsequent analysis of CCTV by Homicide Command detectives showed Boudjellel had been the one who had used the knife to stab Joseph twice.

He was then seen running away from the scene with the knife in his hand.

Boudjellel was charged on 31 October 2020 and was remanded in custody until his trial.

Joseph’s mother said: “He was full of love, a good friend, and protective towards those in society who were vulnerable.

“At his primary school he was known as JoJo, the well-liked and smart witted kid who would stand up for anyone.

She later said: “I have become a shadow person longing for the days to end but dreading sleep which brings only nightmares.”

Lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said: “I know this incident caused a great deal of public concern as it happened outside a supermarket at a busy time of the day with people going about their lives in an ordinary way.

“Nobody should expect to witness such an incident.

“This was a completely unprovoked attack by a man who was a habitual knife carrier and it is sadly another example of the senseless violence that has resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy, who was a beloved son and brother.

“His family have been left devastated by their loss and we continue to support them through this ordeal.

“I would like to praise the police officers who, despite being very young in service, were first on scene, chased and detained the suspect and provided CPR to try and save Joseph’s life.

“It is important for public safety that Imran Boudjellel has now been brought to justice and will no longer be able to inflict violence to anyone else on the streets of London for a considerable time.”

Four other teenage males – two 18-year-olds and Shaun Martini, 19, of Christchurch Road, SW2 and Abdulrahee Sanusi, 19 of Croxted Road, SE21 had their cases dismissed following a ruling by the Judge.

Photo credit: Met Police