A London-based tourism company is taking influences from Japanese heritage and planting wishing trees to inspire families to rediscover London.

The London Tourism Co-Operative is installing the specialised trees at various locations across the capital as part of its Festival of Hope campaign.

The Festival of Hope is a varied programme of events across London ranging from art and contests, community activations and a series of outdoor live concerts for all the family to enjoy.

The wishing trees will feature hopes and dreams for the future from listeners of BBC Local radio stations, and their uplifting messages will be shared on colourful ribbons.

The wishing tree activation will begin tomorrow on Saturday 19 June and run until Sunday 27 June.

The idea was inspired by the Japanese tradition called ‘Tanabata’, which uses specially erected bamboo trees to place peoples wishes with the hope that the wishes come true.

The trees can be found at the WWT London Wetland Centre in Barnes, Marble Hill House in Twickenham, Kensington Palace and the Horniman Museum and Gardens in Dulwich.

As part of the festival, The London Tourism Co-Operative is also holding an art exhibition in the O2, displaying the winning artwork from their recent children’s art competition.

Our art exhibition at London’s The O2 is now open! You’ll find our exhibition in the chill out area opposite Pepe Jeans and The Cosmetic Store!



Come and check it out! pic.twitter.com/f96MmAIo3y — London Tourism Cooperative (@TourismCoOp) May 31, 2021

For more information, please visit The London Tourism Co-operative Facebook page.

Featured Image Credit: City of Hope on Flickr