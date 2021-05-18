Brandy the secret to a long life claims 106-year-old woman from Merton

A 106-year-old Merton centenarian claims that a daily glass of brandy is the secret to a long and happy life.

Betty Racher from Mitcham, who worked in a corner shop until the age of 82, also cited an optimistic attitude and a good work ethic as the key to her longevity.

With two children, four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, Betty has the support of a big family, and receives care from local home care company Home Instead Wimbledon and Kingston.

She said: “I’ve seen so much in my 106 years, including some of the country’s most historical moments.

“I saw my house get bombed during World War Two, and I was caught in the debris. Fast forward many decades later and I was one of the first people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I haven’t given up on having my favourite tipple of brandy every day. When I look back at my long life, I realise that I’m just like Frank Sinatra – I did it my way!”

Staying at home suits her self-reliance, since she’s no stranger to going on holiday on her own, and even flying to Spain independently every year until the age of 98.

Betty enjoyed her 106th birthday along with two members of her family and received a birthday card from the Queen, adding to the two she already has.

Clare Jefferies, owner and director at Home Instead Wimbledon and Kingston, said: “We’re honoured to be the team that looks after Betty. She certainly puts a smile on our faces with the jokes and stories she tells us.

“People like Betty appreciate being at home and in a familiar environment, and we’re delighted to make that a reality with the quality home care we provide.

“Our caregivers are matched to clients based on similar interests and personality traits, and Betty gets on so well with the team that look after her daily.”

