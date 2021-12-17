Statement from Labour, Green and Lib Dem London Assembly Members relating to alleged COVID-19 breach at Conservative Party HQ in December 2020

Putting aside political differences Labour, Green and Liberal Democrat Assembly Members have come together in a joint call to Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

In a letter they call for her to investigate reports of a large party held on 14 December 2020 at the Conservative Party HQ in Westminster.

This was at a time when London was under Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions, prohibiting mixing indoors with different households, with the exception of support bubbles.

The letter is written as follows:

Dear Cressida

Alleged COVID-19 Regulation Breach at Conservative Party HQ – 14 December 2020

We write asking that you investigate reports that have surfaced regarding a party held on 14 December 2020 at the Conservative Party HQ in Westminster.

Images have been circulating on social media and in the press from the reported party at Conservative HQ last December, at a time when London was under Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions, which prohibited mixing indoors with people from different households (except for those in support bubbles).

Londoners, once again, feel let down and angry at these reports. So many people have made huge sacrifices over the last 21 months, particularly those who have been working on the front line, including your officers, and those whose lives have been directly, and often tragically, impacted by COVID-19.

These latest images and reports regarding the alleged party at Conservative HQ last December seem to indicate a clear breach of the regulations and laws in place at the time and it is essential these alleged breaches and all involved are fully investigated by the Met.

It is essential that all those who breach the rules are held to account, not least those of us who are in public life and should be setting an example for our country and our city at this difficult time.

We hope your investigations into these matters will begin swiftly and look forward to your response.

Yours Sincerely,

Caroline Pidgeon MBE AM, Leader of the London Assembly Liberal Democrat Group

Leonie Cooper AM, Acting Leader of the London Assembly Labour Group

Caroline Russell AM, Leader of the London Assembly Green Group

The Metropolitan Police will contact two people who attended the gathering on 14 December 2020, stating: “If any evidence emerges of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.

“The Met has received a significant amount of material in relation to the allegations reported in the media.

“All the material has been considered by detectives in detail and it does not provide evidence of a breach of the Health Protection Regulations, but restates allegations made in the media.

“In line with our policy where we do not normally investigate breaches of these regulations when they are reported long after they are said to have taken place, unless there is evidence from the Cabinet Office or other evidence comes to light, the Met will not at this time commence an investigation.”

“In line with the Met’s policy, officers do not normally investigate breaches of Coronavirus Regulations when they are reported long after they are said to have taken place.

“However, if significant evidence suggesting a breach of the regulations becomes available, officers may review and consider it.”



Photo credit: Credit: Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock Copyright: Copyright (c) 2017 Shutterstock