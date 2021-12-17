Kingston hospital audiologist wins prestigious award

Geoff Whitby, specialist audiologist at Kingston hospital has won the prestigious Peggy Chalmers Audiologist of the Year award.

Whitby, who has worked at Kingston hospital for over ten years was given the award at the end of November at an annual academic conference in Manchester.

Justine Sweet, Head of Audiology nominated Geoff for the award and the winner was decided by the British Academy of Audiology board.

The President of the British Academy of Audiology presented the award in person, following all IPC guidelines in a Covid secure environment.

The award was given to an audiologist who stands out from the crowd with regards to patient care and to someone who has gone above and beyond to put their patients first.

A hospital spokesperson said: “As the COVID numbers surged after the initial outbreak, volunteers to be redeployed to our COVID wards were sought.

“Geoff didn’t think twice!

“Within 24 hours he was receiving orientation on our COVID ITU and over the coming weeks and months he showed extraordinary dedication and commitment.

“Geoff has since led our post COVID hearing screening service, supporting patients who report hearing and tinnitus concerns.

“All ITU staff have since highlighted how inspirational he is.

“We are so very proud of him.”

Whitby trained at the Royal National Throat, Nose and Ear Hospital and the Royal Surrey.

Upon receiving the award, Whitby said: “A big thank you to the BAA committee for awarding me the ‘Peggy Chalmers Audiologist of the Year’ award.

“Peggy Chalmers, along with Dr J Knight, Graham Frost and Asker Mirtsa, were my tutors on the Royal National Throat, Nose and Ear hospital course in the early 1980’s.

“This award is for all my fellow audiologists I have met over the years, each and every one of you made me the audiologist I am today.

“I would add a massive thank you to all on Kingston ITU for supporting me during my redeployment.

“During this time, I saw the NHS and multi-disciplinary teamwork at its finest.”

A very well deserved award for Whitby and a happy end to what has been a very difficult year for all at Kingston hospital as they managed the pandemic for local patients.

Photo copyright: British Academy of Audiology