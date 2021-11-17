Listen: South West Londoner update – 17th November

This is your South West Londoner lunch time update on the 17th of November with Lauran O’Toole.

People are being urged to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the flu and COVID-19.

We also have stories about Croydon alcohol awareness week which is happening from 15 to 21 November. The aim is to get people thinking about how alcohol can affect individuals, families, communities and society as a whole.

And lastly, the Tolworth Christmas Fair is happening this weekend, from Saturday 20 to Sunday 21 with local independent stalls.

