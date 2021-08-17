The London Riots ten years on

This month marks ten years since the London Riots tore through our city and the rest of the country.

On 4th August 2011, 29 year old Mark Duggan was shot dead by police in Tottenham after they believed him to be in possession of a firearm.

A peaceful march protesting his treatment took place two days later, but the violence that ensued was to go down in history.

Over the course of the next six days, five people were killed, more than 3000 were arrested and £200 million worth of damaged was caused as fires broke out, shops were looted and homes and businesses were destroyed.

While the government of the time was quick to dismiss these actions as criminal behaviour and thuggery, the underlying social injustices that fuelled these riots are very much prevalent in our society today.

