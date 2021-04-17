Who were the lesser-known mourners at Prince Philip’s funeral?

Prince Philip’s funeral took place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle today.

In addition to the Queen and princes Harry and William, it was attended by several lesser-known figures.

These include three German blood relatives of the Duke of Edinburgh: Prince Bernhard, Prince Donatus and Prince Philipp.

Their ancestors were prevented from attending the Duke’s wedding to Queen Elizabeth in 1947 because of the animosity towards Germany following World War Two.

Princess Margaret’s only daughter, Lady Sarah, was accompanied by husband and ex-actor Daniel Chatto.

They and the 26 other mourners in attendance heard the bishop David Conner, Dean of Windsor, celebrate Prince Philip’s life.

“With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.

“Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us,” Conner said.

THE OBSCURE ATTENDEES: Some of Prince Philip’s funeral guests are not widely known.