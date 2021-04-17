News
Prince Philip waving beside the Queen
News

Who were the lesser-known mourners at Prince Philip’s funeral?

Prince Philip’s funeral took place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle today.

In addition to the Queen and princes Harry and William, it was attended by several lesser-known figures.

These include three German blood relatives of the Duke of Edinburgh: Prince Bernhard, Prince Donatus and Prince Philipp.

Their ancestors were prevented from attending the Duke’s wedding to Queen Elizabeth in 1947 because of the animosity towards Germany following World War Two.

Princess Margaret’s only daughter, Lady Sarah, was accompanied by husband and ex-actor Daniel Chatto.

They and the 26 other mourners in attendance heard the bishop David Conner, Dean of Windsor, celebrate Prince Philip’s life.

“With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.

“Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us,” Conner said.

THE OBSCURE ATTENDEES: Some of Prince Philip’s funeral guests are not widely known.
ON THE GROUND: South West Londoner’s view outside the funeral site at Windsor Castle.
Featured image credit: Carfax2, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Join the discussion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: South West Londoner, South West Londoner, London, TW1 3LP, https://www.swlondoner.co.uk. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Articles

Tags

Most Popular

SWL Podcasts