Topless woman jumps on Queen Victoria statue during Prince Philip’s funeral

A topless woman was taken away by police outside Windsor Castle as crowds defied government advice by gathering for the funeral of Prince Philip today.

The woman ran down the road shouting “save the planet” before jumping onto a statue of Queen Victoria.

Police quickly apprehended her before taking her away in a van.

The duke had asked for a “no fuss” affair and the public were advised not to travel due to current coronavirus restrictions.

However, SWLondoner understands mourners defied advice and travelled from across the UK to honour the duke outside Windsor Castle.

Hundreds of people could be seen gathering throughout the morning, failing to socially distance.

NO FUSS: Large crowds gather to honour the Duke of Edinburgh

A Windsor resident who wished to be unnamed began arguing with travellers who had ignored the restrictions.

She said: “People have come when they were asked not to. They have no respect.”

However, she added crowds were not as large as those seen at the ‘Megan Extravaganza’, referring to Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018.

The ceremonial funeral took place at 3pm in St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, and was attended by 30 people, including the Queen and the Royal Family.

Harry attended the funeral without Meghan after she was advised by doctors not to travel due to her pregnancy.

Social distancing and mask-wearing was enforced inside the funeral, with the Queen sitting alone as she said farewell to her “strength and stay”.

This week, infection rates fell again and over 32 million people had received their first vaccine, according to the latest government data, however, four London boroughs began surge testing for the South African coronavirus variant after over 70 cases were detected in Wandsworth and Lambeth.

You can read all of SWL’s Prince Philip coverage here.

Featured Image by Gabby Clare