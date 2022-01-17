The Forgotten Frontline: COVID’s unpaid hotel quarantine workers

Hotel quarantine workers recruited by firms contracted by multinational security giant, G4S, say they have not been paid wages for work carried out during the height of the pandemic.

The subcontractors were drafted in after G4S secured a deal worth £66.5 million from the UK government to provide quarantine security and management services between February and October 2021.

While G4S stated that all payments to subcontractors were finalised in December 2021, numerous security officers working across quarantine-designated hotels allegedly remain unpaid.

SWL investigated a network of firms approved by the Department of Health and Social Care that appear to have negligently left wages unpaid and have not been held to account.

