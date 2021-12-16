Murder investigation launched in Kingston

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Kingston.

Police were called to Surbiton Road at 7:07pm on Wednesday, 15 December following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a 32-year-old man with stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation was launched immediately and enquiries led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man nearby on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This incident has left another family facing a future without a loved one due to senseless violence.

“It is an unimaginable loss and my thoughts are with them.

“Swift investigative actions in this case have led to the arrest of one man and that is a positive development.

“However we are still in the very early stages of establishing exactly what happened on Wednesday evening.

“The public’s help could be crucial in being able to confirm the sequence of events. I would urge anyone who either witnessed the attack or has other information about what took place, to speak to us.

“The information they provide could help us to bring the person or people responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to the police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 6557/15DEC.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.