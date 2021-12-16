Man arrested in connection with unprovoked assault of woman in Hammersmith and Fulham

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into an unprovoked assault on a woman in Hammersmith.

The 37-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, 15 December on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

He was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early January.

At approximately 2:10am on Sunday, 5 December, officers on duty in the area of Uxbridge Road, W12 were flagged down by members of the public.

They found a 27-year-old woman who had sustained injuries after being pushed to the ground by an unknown man outside a pub.

She remains in hospital undergoing treatment for a serious leg injury.

A second woman was also knocked over by the man; she did not sustain serious injuries.

An investigation has been launched by detectives from the Central West CID, which covers Hammersmith and Fulham.

Information can be provided to them by calling police on 101 and giving the reference CAD 901/05Dec, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images