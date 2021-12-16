News
A police officer stands looks down the road near an accident site cordoned off after a cab crashed into crowds near the market place of Covent Garden on November 1, 2017 in London, England. According to reports, multiple injuries were sustained by pedestrians in the area after a black cab ploughed into crowds while driving onto the pavement.
News

Man arrested in connection with unprovoked assault of woman in Hammersmith and Fulham

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into an unprovoked assault on a woman in Hammersmith.

The 37-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, 15 December on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

He was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early January.

At approximately 2:10am on Sunday, 5 December, officers on duty in the area of Uxbridge Road, W12 were flagged down by members of the public.

They found a 27-year-old woman who had sustained injuries after being pushed to the ground by an unknown man outside a pub.

She remains in hospital undergoing treatment for a serious leg injury.

A second woman was also knocked over by the man; she did not sustain serious injuries.

An investigation has been launched by detectives from the Central West CID, which covers Hammersmith and Fulham.

Information can be provided to them by calling police on 101 and giving the reference CAD 901/05Dec, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Join the discussion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Articles

Tags

Most Popular

SWL Podcasts