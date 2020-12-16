Wimbledon zero-waste shop hopes to encourage eco-friendly shopping

A ‘zero-waste’ shop hopes to encourage people to ditch disposable bags and shop for organic and fairtrade items after moving to Wimbledon.

Originally setting up shop in Merton, Zéro re-opened in the Centre Court Shopping Centre in Wimbledon on the 28th November and now prides itself on being SW19’s first zero-waste shop.

Zéro sells a wide range of items from foods such as fresh and dried fruits, vegetables and chocolates as well as bathroom accessories and cleaning products, and CEO Alicia Bulbeck hopes that the recent move will encourage even more people to go waste-free.

She said: “We are very happy with our new location. Centre Court Shopping Centre has a great variety of shops and is easily accessible for people in and around Wimbledon.

“We encourage people to come in with their own containers to refill them with the products they want. Containers could be glass jars, Tupperware boxes, cotton or paper bags. Any shapes and sizes are welcome as long as they can be weighed on our scales.”

After 1 and a half years at Merton Abbey Mills, we are extremely excited to announce that our shop will be relocating to Centre Court Shopping Centre in Wimbledon as of 28th November!! pic.twitter.com/ouSjWxrDDD — Zéro (@ZeroShopLondon) October 30, 2020

Bulbeck believes that Covid-19 has accelerated an already present change in how people now want to shop.

She said: “We hope the move will prompt new conversations about zero-waste and encourage more people to try shopping without packaging. There is definitely a demand for more eco-friendly and ethical practices in business.

“Mindful consumption is emerging, replacing the consumption patterns of the past. This forces businesses to adapt and find new ways of offering goods and services, more in line with the expectations of the public.

“For the last few years, people have been coming back to smaller, more local shops where they can have a more personal shopping experience and the Covid-19 crisis seems to have accelerated this trend.”

With Christmas on the horizon, the store believes it has several items that will make perfect gifts this year.

Bulbeck said: “We have a lovely range of eco-friendly accessories which are always popular around Christmas: from eco-friendly toilet rolls, to books, to stainless steel bottles, and lunch boxes.

“Offering accessories is a great way to introduce someone to the zero-waste lifestyle.”

Featured image credit: Zéro