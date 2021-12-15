Housebuilder completes renovation work at Acton Homeless Centre

Housebuilder Barratt London has completed renovation works at Acton Homeless Centre’s Emmaus House.

On top of the renovation, they also presented Acton Homeless Concern with a cheque donation for £10,000.

The main building of the charity, Emmaus House provides a variety of services for those in need including offering hot food, clothing, household items, GP appointments and drug and alcohol counselling.

Karen McDonagh, Chair of Trustees at Acton Homeless Concern, emphasised the fact that the voluntary nature of the organisation makes such donations vital.

She said: “We wouldn’t be able to provide the vital services we do if it wasn’t for donations such as this one from Barratt London.

“The transformation of our beloved Emmaus House is beyond what I ever imagined possible, and I’m so grateful to the team at Barratt London for all their hard work.”

The £10,000 donation to Acton Homeless Concern is part of a wider £50,000 donation from Barratt London, split across five different charities this Christmas.

Nick Moore, Managing Director of Barratt West London, was one of those who got to select one of the five charities, and had no hesitation in choosing Acton Homeless Concern.

He said; “When I was asked to select a charity for part of our £50,000 donation, I knew it had to be this one.

“Following the struggles the centre has faced over the last year, I hope the renovation work and this financial donation will help the Centre to return to its full schedule of services for those most in need.”

To find out more about the services provided by Acton Homeless Concern or to become a volunteer, call 020 8992 5768 or visit their website.

Featured Image provided by Barratt London.