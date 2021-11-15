Man jailed following death of woman in Sutton

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

James Martin, 27, of Peeks Brook Lane, Horley, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail following the death of 38-year-old Stella Frew in July last year.



He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, 12 November.

On 24 July 2020 Stella entered a van being driven by Martin on Ridge Road, Sutton.

It is believed that following a dispute, Stella exited the vehicle but continued to hold on to the side by the passenger door.

Members of the public witnessed Stella hanging onto the vehicle as it sped off before seeing her lying in the road.

Despite the efforts of a nearby resident and the London Ambulance Service, Stella was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination concluded that her injuries were consistent with impact against a stationary vehicle, falling onto the road and then being run over.

Martin had immediately left the scene and did not call for any assistance.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command worked to trace the van and the driver, who they identified as James Martin.

DNA from the area in which the vehicle had been seen later proved a match to both Martin and Stella.

Reading an impact statement in court, Stella’s daughter said: “Mr Martin may have thought Stella was worthless, but to us she was everything.

“Ultimately, we are broken. We will never be repaired and this is our final chance of feeling some level of peace regarding our loss.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley said: “Stella’s life was unexpectedly taken away by the nature of Martin’s driving and her family and friends are still coming to terms with her tragic loss.

“We hope that now the criminal proceedings are over they will have the space they need to grieve in peace.”