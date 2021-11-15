Children rushed to hospital after ceiling collapses at Dulwich school

Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters were called to a ceiling collapse on the second floor of Rosemead Preparatory School in Dulwich this morning.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 9:22am.

Sixteen people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and 12 children and one adult were taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews.

All other children and staff were safely evacuated from the building.

Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the building and confirmed with the school that all children and staff were accounted for.

A specialist USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team and equipment were also used to confirm the building was at no further risk of collapse.

Fire crews from West Norwood and Brixton fire stations attended the incident and it was over for crews by 11:50am.

A statement from Rosemead Preparatory School said: “This morning in one of our Year 3 classrooms, a ceiling collapsed resulting in the attendance of the emergency services.

“Some injuries were sustained and some of those involved have been taken to hospital, and we are working with our students and families to support them.

“We are working closely with the authorities to understand the cause of the incident and we will provide more information as soon as we can.

“Parents and families can be reassured that the school day is continuing as usual today for the rest of the school.”

Dulwich and West Norwood MP Helen Hayes said: “Very concerned to hear of the collapse of a ceiling at Rosemead School this morning.

“My thoughts are with the children, staff and parents. I hope no-one is seriously injured.

“I’ve contacted the school to offer my support. My thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene.”