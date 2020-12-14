Rudolph comes to Wimbledon for virtual Christmas reindeer trail

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has come to Wimbledon as part of a virtual Christmas trail.

With many children set to miss out on seeing Father Christmas in grottos and at festive events this winter, a virtual reindeer trail has been set up by community group Love Wimbledon.

The group has placed three-metre tall reindeer sculptures, including Rudolph, at nine locations around Wimbledon.

Families can step into a virtual wonderland through their phones and via a QR code at the base of each reindeer.

Each reindeer has a different free experience for Christmas-hunting thrillseekers, from spotting Santa Claus to creating their own festive greetings card.

As well as searching for Father Christmas, virtual explorers will be able to find the Gingerbread Man, snowmen, and even elves.

The app and its augmented reality technology was designed by Firecracker Works in conjunction with Love Wimbledon and Centre Court shopping.

ELF AND SAFETY: Coronavirus restrictions have led to the cancellation of many festive events, but Wimbledon’s answer is a virtual reindeer Christmas trail

Graham Bell, the founder and director of Firecracker Works, said his company focuses on creating memorable moments.

He added: “It’s about engagement and emotional connections, and taking everyone on the journey with you.

“It is about telling stories and is what makes our high-end work exude quality and luxury.”

The sculptures and the virtual winter wonderland they open the door to will be available to visit until 28 December.

To gain access to the virtual world you can download the Locale AR app here.