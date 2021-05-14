Lambeth churches to help unemployed get work-ready with job clubs

Churches from across Lambeth and neighbouring boroughs are set to run free job clubs to help people get back into work from Thursday 20 May.

Award-winning charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) has partnered with Beacon Church in Brixton to equip their local community in finding employment during tough economic times.

The partnership is just one of 160 different churches across the UK who will be running the CAP ‘Job Club’ to positively impact their communities.

Job Club manager Kelly Stephenson said: “With more people facing long-term unemployment, there is a real need for a personal service which provides practical and emotional support for people to find work again.

“CAP Job Clubs are designed to do just this.”

The clubs will be a weekly course run by a manager who has undergone training by CAP, with access to resources developed by the charity.

They will also combine one-to-one consultations, group support and practical sessions that cover topics such as CV writing, interview techniques and strength identification.

ONE-TO-ONE: The Job Clubs will focus on equipping the unemployed by paying special attention to each attendee

Stephenson added: “We hope that we can help people to gain the confidence and skills they need to find employment, particularly for those who may have been out of work for a long period of time.”

CAP aspires to free people from the issues of debt and poverty by running free debt centres, job clubs and budgeting courses.

The Beacon CAP Partnership presently runs an established debt centre with coaches that free many clients from debt each year.

Through a network of churches across the UK, the job clubs aim to boost the job-hunting process for unemployed people.

This launch comes a month after the Government’s free qualifications announcement as part of the Lifetime Skills Guarantee.

CHRISTIANS AGAINST POVERTY: There are CAP Job clubs to be found all over the UK

It gives an estimated 11 million adults in the UK access to 400 free qualifications and a chance to gain the necessary skills to boost career prospects and progress in their work.

Launched in April, the scheme is backed by £95 million of government funding and includes courses that run up to 16 weeks for adults without Level 3 qualifications.

The CAP Job Club is one of many efforts to reduce unemployment rates in the UK, and will run weekly from 11am next Thursday at St Saviour’s Church, London, SE24 0AY.

To find out more about CAP Job Clubs or to book your place, visit capjobclubs.org or email [email protected]

Photo credit: Christians Against Poverty