VIDEO: Sarah Everard vigil – We hear from those who attended

At a Clapham vigil for Sarah Everard last night scuffles broke out between attendees and police.

Thousands gathered to share their grief and fury following the disappearance of the 33-year-old, and they laid flowers at the bandstand on Clapham Common.

But as the sun set at the vigil, police surrounded the bandstand covered in flowers left in tribute and began arresting some of those present.

We spoke to those who attended to understand why they were there and what they change they hope the tragic case of Sarah Everard should bring about.