TfL launches new 20mph speed limits on London roads in bid to reduce deaths and injuries

TfL announced that it will introduce low speed limits on five roads across London to make the roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

The roll-out of reduced speed limits is part of the Vision Zero Action Plan, which hopes to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on London’s roads by 2041.

Four 20mph speed limits will be introduced on roads across the capital, including London Road in Croydon.

Lilli Matson, Chief Health, Safety and Environment Officer at TfL said: “Ensuring the safety of Londoners and visitors is paramount, which is why we are working to lower speed limits on our road network in inner and outer London.

“Millions of walking and cycling journeys are made across London every day and people are much more likely to be killed or seriously injured if hit at 30mph than if a vehicle is travelling at 20mph or less.

“The new 20mph speed limits will not only save lives but will also encourage Londoners in these communities to travel in more active and sustainable ways.”

New signs and road markings will be put in place to support the speed limit change, and TfL will be working with the Metropolitan Police to make sure drivers comply with the new speed limits.

In response to the speed changes, Austen Cooper, secretary of the Croydon Cycling Campaign said: “Declaring a 20mph limit on the A23 London Road is a welcome step.

“It will make it safer for people who want to cycle and all other road users.”

The Croydon Cycling Campaign works with the Croydon council to make the roads accessible and safe to cyclists of all ages and abilities.

They argue that the next step to ensure road safety for cyclists should be protected cycle lanes and redesigned junctions.

Cooper said: “Together that will allow people to choose cycling, a cheap, fast and non-polluting way to travel.

“This will cut congestion and pollution on the main road connecting Croydon with central London.”

London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, was also pleased with the new limits.

He said: “Lowering speeds is one of the most important things we can do to reduce road danger and make it easier and safer for people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

“I’m delighted to see Transport for London and the boroughs making good progress on reducing speed.”

However, he felt that more investment was needed to ensure safety for pedestrians and cyclists across the capital.

He said: “Further investment in walking and cycling infrastructure is essential to making our roads safer.

“Without it, we risk undoing our hard work to reduce collisions and will likely see more lives tragically lost on our streets.”

Other roads included in the 20mph speed limit scheme include the A10 to A503 corridor in Haringey, the A13 Commercial Road in Tower Hamlets and the A107 corridor in Hackney.

Works are due to begin on the London Road on the Monday 28 February and may affect travel routes around the area.