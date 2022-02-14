Battersea Power Station renovation celebrates 100th apprentice milestone 

In light of National Apprentice Week, Battersea Power Station has welcomed its 100th local apprentice in the regeneration of London landmark.

Kallol Karanjai, 38, is now the 100th local apprentice to work on the Power Station building.

The Electrical Apprentice for TClarke discovered the opportunity through Wansworth Work Match, a brokerage service that works with Battersea Power Station contractors to help local people find jobs and apprenticeships.

Karanjai spoke on being the 100th apprentice to work on the restoration:

“The team at Battersea Power Station have been extremely welcoming and supportive.

“I really enjoy working on the iconic Power Station itself, it’s a huge reputable project which will definitely stand out on my CV.

“I’m delighted and I’m pleased that I can help raise awareness of how apprenticeships can enable you to develop new skills and a career at any age.”

The renovated Grade II Power Station has employed 176 local apprentices across wider construction sites and is due to open to the public in late Summer 2022, providing 3,444 residential homes as well as 1,300 apartments alongside a new tube station, office, retail, restaurant, and leisure space.

Director of Battersea Power Station’s BASE (Battersea Academy for Skills and Employment), Andre Burwood said: “We’re delighted that we have been able to offer 100 apprentices’ roles which are helping to restore the iconic Power Station itself back to its former glory.

“We have seen an increasing number of people looking to change career paths during the pandemic and apprenticeships are a great opportunity to learn new skills which open doors to different industries.

“Getting people upskilled and into work is a primary focus at Battersea Power Station and we work with education providers, local councils and businesses to ensure we deliver the best for our local community and for our project.”

Councillor Rhodri Morgan, Wandsworth Council’s spokesman for Economic Development, Skills and Employment stated the new tube station extension means Battersea Power Station is now within 15 minutes from the West End, providing huge benefits to the economy and creating over 20,000 jobs.

For current opportunities, please visit: www.baseskillsacademy.co.uk/your-recruitment-journey/

To enquire about job opportunities at Battersea Power Station please visit: https://baseskillsacademy.co.uk/your-recruitment-journey/ or [email protected]

For more information about Battersea Power Station please visit: www.batterseapowerstation.co.uk and follow @BatterseaPwrStn for updates.