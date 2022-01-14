Hammersmith and Fulham based charity wins prize worth £1,000 to revamp studios

A West London dance charity based in Hammersmith and Fulham has won £1,000 worth of DIY and decorating materials to refresh its dance studios.



DanceWest, an award-winning National Lottery and Arts Council England funded charity, scooped the prize as part of Leyland SDM’s Give London a Lift campaign, which has been running since 2021.



The charity provides access to free dance, health and wellbeing programmes across Brent, Hammersmith & Fulham, Hounslow, Richmond, Kensington and Chelsea, Kingston, and Westminster, in order to improve mental and physical wellbeing.



Rosie Whitney-Fish, DanceWest founder, said: “This prize from Leyland SDM is a tremendous boost.

‘We’re really thrilled to receive this support.

“These materials from Leyland SDM will allow us to carry out work and make our home even more inviting for the many thousands of people who use them.”

We are delighted to share that DanceWest has scooped the prize through Leyland SDM's Give London a Lift campaign which has given away £10,000 worth of materials in the last 12 months through the scheme.

The Give London a Lift scheme began in 2020, and was supported last year by England and Arsenal footballer-turned-pundit Paul Merson.



Run by Decorating and DIY specialist Leyland SDM, which has 32 stores across London, the scheme has given away £10,000 worth of materials in the last 12 months to support good causes.

Winners in 2021 included Brixton Soup Kitchen, Acton Arts Project, The Brompton Fountain, South London Refugee Association, Dalgarno Trust and Caxton House Community Centre.

Jonathan Jennings, CEO at Leyland SDM, said: “We’re pleased to be able to support DanceWest and the work it does in West London.

“We have now provided £20,000 worth of materials to 20 different groups over two years and that has made a difference to many people.

“We’re proud to be at the heart of communities across our home city.”

DanceWest is currently operating a reduced programme at their studio and in the community in light of the Omicron wave, but usually engages 36,000 people in 70 weekly classes across West London.