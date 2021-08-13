Bordering on Belonging: The experiences of irregularised migrants under the UK’s hostile environment

The stories of those living undocumented in the UK.

In the United Kingdom, it is difficult to estimate how many undocumented and or irregular migrants live here.

In 2005, a Home Office report estimated that there were between 310,000 to 570,000.

The most recent estimation was made by the Pew Research Center citing there were 800,000–1.2million unauthorised migrants in Britain in 2017.

However, The Migration Observatory is quick to point out: “Trying to estimate the number of irregular migrants in a country confronts the challenge of counting people who do not wish to be found.

“That is why attempts at estimation have been described as ‘counting the uncountable’.”

Immigration is a point of contention across the UK right now, with media outlets reporting this month a record number of 482 migrants crossed the channel in a single day.



According to Home Office figures, there have now been 10,711 arrivals in more than 440 boats in 2021 alone.



South West Londoner spoke to three irregularised migrants in differing situations to find out more about the diverse experiences of migrants in the UK, and the very unique problems they face day-to-day.

