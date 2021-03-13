London Women’s Equality Party candidate calls for societal change towards sexual harassment

A London Women’s Equality Party Candidate has called for societal change following the case of Sarah Everard and recent survey reports on sexual harassment.

Sarah Everard’s disappearance from south London last week has left the public heartbroken, shaken, and caused great concern for women’s safety within the UK.

‘Reclaim These Streets’ vigils in memory of Sarah that were organised for Saturday March 13 have now been cancelled after a High Court judge refused to say the event should be permitted under coronavirus legislation.

This also follows a recent survey by UN Women UK where 97% of women aged 18-24 in the UK said they have been sexually harassed.

The London Women’s Equality Party conducted their own London-wide survey at the end of 2020 which found similar results with 80% of respondents having experienced sexual harassment and a further 19% reported having witnessed it.

Georgia Ladbury, Women’s Equality Party candidate for the Greater London Authority elections in May, spoke about these issues and what we need to do as a society to tackle them.