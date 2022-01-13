Mayor backs Hillsborough Law aiming for fairer treatment

Sadiq Khan has added his weight to supporting the “Hillsborough Law’ to ensure fairer treatment for bereaved families.

The Mayor of London has joined the Mayors of the Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester, Steve Rotherham and Andy Burnham respectively, in backing the ‘Hillsborough Law Now’ Campaign calling for a number of changes.

These include ‘a statutory duty of candour’ for public servants and first responders at all times during any investigation or inquiry, and proper participation of bereaved families at inquests.

In addition the campaign suggests a Public Advocate to act for families of the deceased after major incidents and clarification in law that subsequent inquiries constitute “courses of public justice”.

First brought to Parliament by Burnham when he was formerly an MP in 2017, the proposition for a law has gained real momentum in the wake of the showing of new drama Anne, where actress Maxine Peake portrays the story of campaigner Anne Williams.

Ex-Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Theresa May have also backed the campaign, as well as Premier League clubs Liverpool, Everton and Brighton.

Khan’s statement and backing is likely to draw even more attention to, and strengthen, any bid for new legislation.

He said: “London stands in solidarity with all the families who lost loved ones at Hillsborough.

“We must do everything we can to prevent the experience of the Hillsborough families from being repeated.”

As well as support of the families of the Hillsborough Disaster, the campaign also has families from the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017 and the Grenfell Tower fire that occurred less than a month later.

72 People Lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower Fire

(Image Credit: Twitter/Natalie Oxford via Wikimedia Commons)

Khan alluded to both events as he demanded immediate government action on the issue.

He added: “Despite promises of change, bereaved families are still going through the trauma the Hillsborough families had to endure at the hands of the legal system.

“From the Grenfell Tower tragedy to the Manchester Arena attack – ordinary families are having to fight tooth and nail to get the justice they deserve.

“To ensure our legal system treats everyone equally and with respect, I call on the Government to commit to bringing forward a Hillsborough Law – now.”

Featured Image Credit: Flickr/Edmund Gall via Socialist Worker