Croydon’s first ever Reuse Shop opens its doors on final day of COP26

Croydon’s first Community Reuse Shop officially opened its doors today, selling low-cost items that have been rescued from going to waste.

Launched as the COP26 conference draws to a close, the shop is the latest in a series of Croydon Council initiatives to tackle climate change by encouraging sustainable living.

Open to all, the Community Reuse Shop located at Fishers Farm Household Waste and Recycling Centre, is the first of its kind in Croydon.

It gives locals a chance to donate pre-loved items rather than throw them away, with all proceeds from sales going back into the operation of the shop.

Councillor Muhammad Ali, cabinet member for sustainable Croydon, officially opened the shop, which will be run in partnership with waste contractor Veolia.

Speaking at the event Councillor Ali said: “As COP26 comes to a close, I am proud to be here to open Croydon’s first Community Reuse Shop at Fishers Farm HRRC.

“‘Re-use’ is just as important as ‘reduce’ and ‘recycle’ – and this new shop is a brilliant example of how we can find innovative ways to shrink our waste footprint by adopting a circular economy model that can have a positive environmental, economic, and social impacts.

REUSE: Cllr Ali visiting the first Reuse Shop in Croydon

He added: “I encourage Croydon residents with goods lying around to bring them by to be donated to this fantastic new shop, and for bargain hunters to come check out all the great merchandise up for sale.”

Customers can find objects such as refurbished electronics, homeware, books, toys, sports equipment and musical instruments.

All these objects have been saved from disposal by the Household Reuse and Recycling Centre teams across the South London Waste Partnership boroughs.

Scott Edgell, SLWP General Manager, Veolia, said: “The opening of the Community Reuse Shop is a great way for Croydon residents and visitors to give pre-loved items a new lease of life.

“It’s great to recycle but even better to reuse. By reducing and reusing as much waste as possible, we can avoid wasting energy and raw materials in producing new goods and make the most of those with plenty of life still left in them.

“If you are heading to the Fishers Farm Household Reuse and Recycling Centre to donate items to the shop, our teams will be happy to point you in the right direction.”

This announcement comes as part of the council’s commitment to addressing the climate crisis, and working toward a greener, more sustainable future for Croydon by encouraging growth of the circular economy.

More information about the council’s response to the climate emergency can be found on the council website.

The Community Reuse Shop is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. More information on the shop, including opening hours, can be found on the council website.

Photo credit: Croydon Council