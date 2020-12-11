‘Major improvement necessary’ for Coulsdon Thai restaurant

A Coulsdon Thai restaurant has been told that major improvement is necessary in their most recent hygiene inspection.

Thai Venue on Brighton Road, Coulsdon received a 1 for ‘major improvement necessary’ in a Food Standards Agency inspection carried out on 17 September.

The rating scale goes from 0 for urgent improvement is required to 5 for ‘hygiene standards are very good’.

The rating is based on three key areas that inspection officers are looking for:

How hygienically the food is handled when it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored. The physical condition of the business such as the cleanliness, hand washing facilities, pest control, layout, lighting, and ventilation. The systems in place to ensure that food sold is safe to eat, and evidence that staff know about food safety. This helps to ensure standards can be maintained in the future.

Thai Venue was told improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of the building, while major improvement was necessary for the management of food safety.

The report, conducted by Croydon Council, said the restaurant had ‘very poor standards overall’ and required a ‘thorough deep clean’.

The rating leaves Thai Venue with the lowest food hygiene rating in Coulsdon with American street food takeaway Route 66 next lowest on 2.

Route 66 was last inspected in December 2019.

The agency says that the frequency of inspections depends on the potential risk to public health, with the time varying from six months for the highest risk businesses to two years for lower risk ones.

Businesses in England don’t have to display their rating in their windows but are encouraged to do so for good advertising.

The Food Standards Agency is an independent government department that was established in 2000 following several high-profile outbreaks of foodborne illness with the goal of making sure food is both safe, and what it says it is.

Thai Venue could not be reached for comment.