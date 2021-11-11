Croydon launches new electric vehicle charging points

Croydon Council is making the switch to greener travel easier by enabling the installation of 60 new electric vehicle charging points in the borough.

20 more charging points are expected before February and the borough is working towards a goal of 400 new charging points by spring 2022.

This scheme is part of Croydon’s plans to boost its sustainable travel and build resilience by enabling green infrastructure projects in response to the climate crisis.

Many of the charging points are in place and ready to use, with the rest to be installed before the end of the year.

They will be spread across 32 different sites in the borough and specific locations and addresses can be found on the council website.

Councillor Muhammad Ali, cabinet member for sustainable Croydon said, “Making electric vehicles a more accessible option for Croydon residents is a key part of our plan to lower emissions and reduce harmful air pollution.

“These charge points put us on track to meet the growing demand in the borough, and help to support residents thinking of making the switch to greener travel alternatives.”

In partnership with Liberty Charge, these points come as part of a wider scheme supported by central government through the Innovate UK grant, which will see 600 points installed across London by the end of winter.

GREENER: Croydon council’s scheme for green infrastructure projects is underway. Credit: Ivan Radic on Flickr

Interest in electric vehicle charge points has grown in Croydon in the past few years, with many residents contacting the council to request points in their neighbourhoods to help make the switch to an electric or hybrid vehicle.

The council itself has four fully electric and 24 hybrid vehicles in its service fleet and continues to explore potential to expand the use of electric vehicles.

New cycle routes, public transport improvements, and pedestrian-friendly street projects are proposed to work with plans to expand access to electric vehicles in order to help the borough meet its green travel goals.

Cllr Ali added: “We look forward to working with our partners to explore even more opportunities to bring green innovation to Croydon.”

Currently, Croydon Council’s caretaking service use a fully electric van to do vital tasks, such as removing unsafe, fly-tipped materials from council property.

Liberty Charge CEO Neil Isaacson said, “Croydon is an example of a forward-thinking borough that is getting on the front foot when it comes to aiding the adoption of EVs, which is inevitable.

“We’re collectively against the clock on our sustainability targets and need to get cleaner air into cities.

“This means getting charge points in the ground and providing the infrastructure to support a growing number of EV drivers and is exactly what local authorities up and down the country should be doing now.”

For more on the council’s climate crisis response, visit the council website.

Photo credit: Croydon Council