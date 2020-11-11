Sadiq Khan calls for Londoners to follow rules as cases fall in lockdown

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to keep doing all they can to follow Government restrictions despite a fall in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

To date, 18 London boroughs have seen a reduction in confirmed cases in the week leading up to 4 November.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: “Thanks to the efforts of Londoners we are seeing initial signs that the increase in infections across the capital has started to slow down.

“Cases still remain high and the number of patients in hospital and on ventilators continues to rise.

“We must follow the public health guidance if we are to bring R below 1 again, reduce case numbers and protect the NHS.

“Londoners need to protect each other and once again make the huge collective sacrifice now in order to prevent even greater suffering later.”

Khan’s comments come as Tory MPs have called on the Government to return London to the lowest level of restrictions when lockdown ends on 2 December.

Former leader of the Conservative Party and MP Iain Duncan Smith said: “If over the next week, it shows we are really getting it under control, we should rethink the lockdown for the full four weeks.”

Business leaders have spoken of a significant impact on London’s economy as a result of the new measures, who are in a much more fragile position as a result of the spring lockdown.

Chief Executive of London Chamber of Commerce, Richard Burge, said: “This is a lockdown like earlier this year, regardless of how it’s described, and the financial support given to businesses and workers must reflect that, as we are back firmly in business survival mode.”

Of the 18 boroughs, Kingston has seen the biggest fall in confirmed cases, down by 104 cases to 264 in the week to October 30.

According to Public Health England, it’s rolling seven-day rate is 148.7 per 100,000 people.

Despite a fall in the number of coronavirus cases, the number of patients currently in hospital with the virus has risen.

In the week leading up to 9 November, there were 1,078 coronavirus patients in London hospitals, up by 126 cases from 2 November.

During the same period, 177 patients were in mechanical ventilation beds, an increase of 35.

At a Downing Street press conference yesterday, Boris Johnson welcomed news that a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer was more than 90% effective during Phase 3 tests.

But the Prime Minister warned that a vaccine is still a long way off and that it is not a solution.