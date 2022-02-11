Residents split on future of Barnes parklet

A parklet in Barnes has caused a split in residents over its future.

The parklet, a small group of benches and tables, is situated outside a number of popular shops and is popular amongst many locals who sit there to meet up.

However, some local businesses want the parklet moved elsewhere so that the two parking spaces it is currently occupying can be freed up for customers.

The parklet was initially introduced during the pandemic when the space was not being occupied but a decision must now be made over whether it will become a permanent fixture.

Feature Image: James Reid