Appeal after man sexually assaulted in south London park

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was sexually assaulted in a south London park at the start of the year.

The victim, a man aged in his 60s, was attacked and sexually assaulted by two men as he walked through Briset Park, SE9, shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day (1 January ).

It was reported to police later that day.

Were you at Briset Park just after midnight on New Year’s Day?

Do you live in the area and perhaps have a security camera or doorbell footage of two men in the area at around midnight?

Anyone who has information relating to this incident should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4988/01JAN.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.