South west London groups remember Prince Philip’s support and humour

Prince Philip’s commitment to organisations and businesses in south west London through royal patronage will leave its mark for many years to come.

Sporting groups have led commemoration efforts – none more so than the Thames Sailing Club in Surbiton, where Philip became a patron in 1959.

According to a former commodore at the club Miles Palmer, 56, the highlight of Philip’s final visit in 2010 was when two boats collided.

The Duke found this very amusing.

Palmer and some other members of the club plan to toast Philip on Tuesday, and will commemorate Philip when they celebrate the club’s 150th anniversary in July.

The club, which is currently trying to raise money to refurbish its facilities, will sorely miss Philip’s fundraising efforts.

Palmer said: “He was very good at connecting people.

“He always supported the club’s endeavours.”

The Duke also made an impression at the Richmond Adult Community College in 2015 when he visited to oversee classes and open a new department.

Our Principal Gabe Flint offers condolences on behalf of the College following the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. She reflected on his visit to RHACC in 2015 when he officially opened our new Art School and community facilities. https://t.co/iJSyxTRMOa pic.twitter.com/tybwGvSi5V — Richmond and Hillcroft Adult Community College (@RHACC_College) April 10, 2021

As he dramatically unveiled a commemoration, he announced: “Ladies and gentlemen, you are now going to see the world’s most experienced plaque unveiler.”

He then jokingly told everyone to ‘get back to work’.

The London Rowing Club in Putney, where the Duke was a patron, is flying its flag at half mast today.

His portrait, in which he models the LRC tie, hangs proudly in their clubhouse.

Royal patronage is a key element of the role of a member of the royal family.

Organisations can make requests for patronage to the Palace and, where successful, that patron will support the organisation by formally recognising and publicising their work.