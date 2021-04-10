Political parties halt election campaigns following Prince Philip’s death

Major political parties have suspended campaigning ahead of May’s elections following the death of Prince Philip.

Campaigning had been in full swing ahead of the May 6 elections, which include local and mayoral votes in England and both the Scottish and Welsh parliaments.

After Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince Philip, political parties immediately halted campaigning ‘until further notice’.

The Royal Family announced that the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had died aged 99 on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer agreed to halt campaigning until after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Speaking outside Downing Street on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Prince Philip would be remembered for his ‘steadfast support’ of the Queen, as well as his awards scheme, which inspired countless young people.

Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer said the UK had “lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.”

A Labour spokesperson also confirmed their election campaign would be suspended, including in London where Mayor Sadiq Khan is standing for re-election.

In Scotland, the SNP said they had paused their campaign with ‘immediate effect’, with the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats making similar announcements.

Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, said: “We have lost a tremendous public servant who for decades served his Queen and country.

“My heartfelt condolences are with Her Majesty and all of the Royal Family.

“We have suspended our campaign effective immediately.”

Meanwhile, political parties in Wales have also announced a suspension of their campaigns following the news.

Welsh party Plaid Cymru said in a statement: “As a mark of respect following the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, Plaid Cymru is suspending campaigning for the Senedd elections.”

Several other smaller parties have also announced plans to halt campaigning, with Reform UK saying: “In light of the sad news of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Reform UK will be suspending campaigning for the rest of today.”

It is unclear when the suspensions, which come less than a month before polling day, will be lifted.

Photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels.