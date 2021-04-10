Looking at the future of the Duke of Edinburgh Award

Prince Edward will take on Prince Philip’s enduring legacy with the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

As the namesake of the award, Prince Philip’s legacy will be felt by participants all over the world. More than six million young people in the UK have taken part in the DofE in the UK since 1956. Currently, more than 140 countries are running the scheme.

Prince Philip remained a patron of the organisation until his death. Those who achieved their gold award met the Duke, who presented the awards 10 times a year. He celebrated his 500th gold award presentation in 2013.

As he will inherit the Duke of Edinburgh title, Prince Edward will also take on the responsibilities relating to the DoE Awards including his current responsibilities which include being chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award. Prince Edward had long supported his father working on the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme. He received the Gold Award in 1986.

As an award trustee who took over the award ceremonies from his father, Edward has said Philip ‘was very much the architect of not just the spread of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in the UK, but also how it then spread to countries around the world’.

In 2020, Prince Edward visited Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire to support The Duke of Edinburgh International Award and to meet young people taking part in the scheme in both countries.

Created in 1956, The Duke of Edinburgh award is available to all 14-24-year olds and gives young people the skills they need for life regardless of their background, culture, physical ability or interests. It was later expanded to include young women in 1980 and across the world.

Prince Philip commented on the award stating: “It’s what I like to describe as a ‘do-it-yourself’ growing up kit.”