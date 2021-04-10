From Boots to Peter Jones & Partners – What happens now to Royal Warrants issued by Prince Philip?

Saville Row tailors, wine suppliers, and high street opticians.

The brands appointed by the Duke of Edinburgh to supply the royal household – known as a Royal Warrant – provide a glimpse into the eclectic tastes of Prince Philip, who has died aged 99.

Thirty-five companies have been appointed by Prince Philip to supply the royal household, according to the Royal Warrant Householders Association, from well-known retailers such as Boots Opticians to luxury brands more familiar with the jet setter class like gunmakers James Purdey & Sons.

Among the more familiar names on the list are car makers Jaguar, knitwear brand Lyle and Scott, and department store Peter Jones & Partners.

Unsurprisingly, the dapper prince also had a penchant for luxury clothing goods with “the world’s oldest hat company” James and Lock & Co. – founded in 1676 – listed along with a name ubiquitous with the Royals – Barbour.

The appointment allows the companies to use the Royal Arms in their promotion and promote their Royal Warrant status, but companies must phase out their association with the royal household after the death of the Grantor – in this case Prince Philip.

“The Royal Warrant will become void and the company or individual will have two years to discontinue the use of the Royal Arms in connection with the business, provided there is no significant change within the company concerned,” the Royal Warrant Holders Association site states.

Unsurprisingly, many of those granted a Royal Warrant by Prince Philip are also in-taste with other royals meaning they will be found in palaces for many years to come.

“The Warrants of other Grantors continue to be administered in the usual way,” the Association said.

Featured image credit: Flikr.