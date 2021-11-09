Officer charged with causing death by careless driving

A PC has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

This follows a police collision in Whitton Road, Hounslow, on 1 November 2019 in which a pedestrian died.

PC Daniel Francis, 33, attached to the West Area Command Unit, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 7 December.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Our thoughts remain with family and friends of Andrew Brown, 23, who sadly died in hospital following the collision.”

The charges follow an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The MPS has fully co-operated at every stage.

PC Francis, who was the driver of a marked police car, remains on restricted duties at this time.

Misconduct matters will be considered at the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Photo credit: Metropolitan Police