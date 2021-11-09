Croydon commemorates fifth anniversary of Sandilands tram derailment

Croydon held a civic ceremony today to pay their respects to those who lost their lives or sustained injuries in the Sandilands tram derailment on the fifth anniversary of the crash.

Members of the public joined the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Croydon for the service at 11am at Market Square, Central Parade, New Addington.

The ceremony marks the fifth anniversary of the Croydon tram derailment – the worst tram crash in this country for more than a century.

The tram, bound for Wimbledon via Croydon, overturned and crashed near Sandilands tram stop in Croydon on 9th November 2016.

More than 60 passengers were injured in the tragedy and seven passengers Dane Chinnery, Donald Collett, Robert Huxley, Philip Logan, Dorota Rynkiewicz, Philip Seary and Mark Smith, lost their lives.

On the 5th anniversary of the #Croydon tram derailment we remember Dane Chinnery, Donald Collett, Robert Huxley, Philip Logan, Dorota Rynkiewicz, Philip Seary, Mark Smith. We are united in support of those injured & family, friends and communities whose lives were changed forever pic.twitter.com/nl4xjytvhc — Your Croydon (@yourcroydon) November 9, 2021

Croydon Council leader Hamida Ali said: “The Croydon tram derailment was a devastating incident in which seven residents lost their lives, many more were injured and countless lives were changed forever.

“We will always remember them and stand united in support of their friends, family and wider community.”

The Mayor of Croydon led a period of silence to remember those who lost their lives and floral tributes were laid at the memorial plinth installed in honour of those affected by the tragedy.

The anniversary comes just four months after an inquest ruled deaths in the crash were accidental, a decision which has left families of the deceased feeling that “justice had been suffocated”.

The inquest had been long delayed, first because of lengthy investigations by British Transport Police and with further delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you have been affected by the tram derailment there are support services available:

The Sarah Hope Line provides advice and support with regards to financial assistance and emotional support.

You can call The Sarah Hope Line on 0343 222 5678, Monday-Friday 08:00-18:00. A voicemail service operates outside of these times. You can also contact by email at [email protected]

Croydon Talking Therapies (formerly IAPT) service offers a range of psychological therapies to adults 18 years and over, who are registered with a Croydon GP.

