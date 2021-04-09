Tanzanian President pays tribute to Prince Philip

The President of Tanzania has paid tribute to Prince Philip, who passed away this morning.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said: “On behalf of the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I convey my heartfelt condolences to you Your Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, and through you to the People of the United Kingdom following the sudden demise of HRH Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.”

This comes after Buckingham Palace’s announcement that Prince Philip, the longest-serving royal consort, died peacefully this morning aged 99.

The Duke was first admitted to King Edward VII’s hospital on 16 February for treatment for an infection.

He was then taken to St Bartholomew’s on 1 March to where he underwent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition before returning to King Edward’s a few days later where he spent another 28 days.

Prince Philip visited Tanzania, formerly known as Tangaykina, at the time it received independence from the British in 1961.

A video held by the British Pathé shows the Duke arriving in Dar es Salaam to meet the first elected president of Tanganyika Julius Nyerere.

He also gave a speech in which he wished Nyerere good luck with his newly formed government.

The Duke visited Tanzania again with the Queen and their son Prince Andrew on 19-22 July 1979 during a royal tour of Africa.

Last month, the Queen said that her and Prince Philip were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of former President of Tanzania John Magufuli, who died from COVID-19 complications.

"Prince Philip and I were saddened to learn of the death of President John Magufuli. I wish to convey my condolences to his loved ones and my deepest sympathy to the people of Tanzania." – Elizabeth R. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2021

President Suluhu, Tanzania’s first female president, attended a private dinner at Buckingham Palace with other Commonwealth leaders in 2018.

She is keen on maintaining Tanzania’s friendly relations with Her Majesty and the United Kingdom.

She added: “We stand with you during this difficult time of loss and mourning. May his soul rest in eternal peace”

“Amen.”

