Sturgeon leads Scottish tributes following death of Prince Philip

Nicola Sturgeon has shared her sympathies with the Royal family after Prince Philip died aged 99 at Windsor this morning.

She stressed Prince Phillip’s longstanding ties to Scotland after he attended school in Gordonstoun and regular holidays at Balmoral Castle.

She added: “From his patronage of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, to his close association with the University of Edinburgh as Chancellor for over fifty years and his commitments to countless charities and organisations, Prince Philip’s long contribution to public life in Scotland will leave a profound mark on its people.”

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

Sturgeon confirmed that an online book of condolences would be opened to allow people to pay their respects but has requested that members of the public do not gather at the Palace of Holyrood or Balmoral Castle.

To dissuade these large gatherings the Royal household has also encouraged the public to make a charitable donation as the best way to pay your respects to the Duke.

However, her message of condolence has not been met positively with a number of her followers on Twitter.

One user replied they ‘could not care less’ and many have asked her to delete her support given they are ‘nothing to do with us’.