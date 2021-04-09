Maltese leaders pay tribute to Prince Philip

The President and Prime Minister of Malta offered their condolences to the royal family after the news of Prince Philip’s death.

The Duke of Edinburgh lived in Malta during 1949 and 1951 with the Queen while stationed there with the Royal Navy between 1949 and 1951, and the couple returned several times since.

The longest-serving consort to a British monarch, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Philip had died peacefully this morning at age 99.

President George Vella said: “I convey my deepest sympathy & heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the royal family and the people of the UK.”

I learned with deep sorrow about the demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. On behalf of the People of #Malta, I convey my deepest sympathy & heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the @RoyalFamily & the People of UK. pic.twitter.com/OEp6mAt1A8 — George Vella (@presidentmt) April 9, 2021

Primer Minister Robert Abela echoed the sentiment, tweeting: “Truly saddened by the loss of Prince Philip, who made Malta his home and returned here so often. Our people will always treasure his memory.”

Truly saddened by the loss of Prince Philip, who made Malta his home and returned here so often. Our people will always treasure his memory. Our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the @RoyalFamily. – RA — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) April 9, 2021

During a speech she gave in Kalkara in 2015, the Queen said: “With each visit here I am reminded why Malta was awarded the George Cross in 1942 by my father, King George VI, for her valour – the first and only time it has been awarded to a country rather than an individual.

“Since my first experience of Malta in 1949 as a young woman, I have seen this country evolve into a strong nation which plays an important role on the world stage.

“When Prince Philip and I returned in November 2007 at the time of our Diamond Wedding Anniversary, we could not help but be impressed by the progress and the sense of optimism.”

