Three arrests and firearm seized following shooting in Lambeth

Detectives investigating a shooting in south London have seized a firearm and arrested three people following an early-morning raid.



Police were called at 12:36am on Saturday 5 February to reports of a gun being fired near a housing complex in Lambeth Walk, SE11.

Officers attended and thankfully no injuries were reported.



Detectives from the Trident Reactive team, part of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, launched an investigation and carried out a number of enquiries.

In the early hours of Wednesday 9 February, detectives from Trident, with the assistance of firearms officers, executed a search warrant at a residential address in Lambeth Walk.



Officers searched the property and recovered a firearm.

The firearm has been made safe and has been sent away for testing.

Three people were arrested.

A 36-year-old man [A] and a 27-year-old man [B] were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and attempted murder.

An 18-yea-old woman [C] was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

They have been taken to a south London police station where they remain in custody.

Detective Sergeant Jake Ellis, from Trident, said: “Tackling violence remains our top priority. Restricting the availability of firearms is critical to protecting communities.

“Firearms have no place in London and today’s seizure has inevitably prevented further violence.

“We will continue to robustly target both those who carry firearms and those who supply them.”

Anyone with information about gun crime is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, to give information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.