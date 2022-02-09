Checkmate: Richmond’s Chess Club makes a return after 120 years

The Richmond and Twickenham Chess Club has returned to the Adelaide Inn on Park Road, Teddington, after 120 years.

The club, formerly known as the Twickenham Chess Club, reopened its doors January 4th, following decades of moves and two months without a venue.

It was just over 120 years ago, in the October of 1901, that the Surrey Comet reported that the Richmond Chess Club would be playing in the Adelaide Inn, which was then known as the Clarence Hotel. The club have described the venue as a “popular and friendly pub”, and have invited members to weekly social and match test games.

Daniel O’Shaughnessy, 58, of Atbara Road, Teddington, is a local chess coach and has attended the club since the 1980s.

He said: “I’ve been involved with the club for years and we’ve had some obstacles along the way, but we’re glad to be back at our original venue.”

According to Richmond Council, membership of the chess club has doubled since 2020 as a result of a renewed interest in chess during national lockdowns, and the Queen’s Gambit series on Netflix.

The period drama, which was written by Scott Frank and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, depicts the story of a young girl learning to play chess whilst dealing with drug addiction and the loss of her parents.

Following the release of the show in 2020, eBay reported a 216% increase in sales of chess-related products.

Maria Prescott, 33, is an administrative assistant and lives on King Street, Twickenham. She joined the Richmond and Twickenham Chess Club in 2020.

She said: “The sport is really mentally demanding, but I feel like I improve everytime I play.”

Prescott was inspired by her friend to start playing.

She said: “There’s hardly any girls playing chess, so when my friend became interested in the sport I thought it would be nice to try it out with her. We’re really enjoying it so far”.

The weekly tournaments will take place every Tuesday night from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.