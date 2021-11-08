Person dies in Sutton flat fire

A person has died following a flat fire on Relko Gardens, Sutton.

The fire destroyed the three-roomed flat on the second floor of the building.

The Brigade was called at 7:21am and the fire was under control by 8:44am.

The scene was attended by fire crews from Sutton, Mitcham, Croydon and Wimbledon fire stations.

One man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews in the aftermath, suffering from smoke inhalation.

Another person was found in a room at the back of the flat and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson from the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.30am today (8 November) to reports of an incident on Relko Gardens, Sutton.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, and our hazardous area response team.

“We treated one person at the scene and took them to a hospital. Sadly, another person died at the scene.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.