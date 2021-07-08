Kingston Council shortlisted for Local Authority of the Year

Kingston Council has been shortlisted for the ‘Local Authority of the Year’ award, with the winner to be confirmed in September it was announced today.

The council was shortlisted in two other categories and also commended in two more in the MJ Local Government Achievement Awards 2021, hosted by online local authority journal The MJ.

As well as being shortlisted for ‘Local Authority of the Year’, Kingston is also a finalist in the category for ‘Senior Leadership Team’, and the Library Service has been shortlisted in the ‘Digital Transformation’ category.

In addition, the council’s early engagement on the Cambridge Road Estate regeneration plan was commended in the Best Social Housing Initiative’ and the borough’s general counsel and monitoring officer Lauren McCann was commended in the ‘Rising Star’ category.

Councillor Caroline Kerr, Leader of Kingston Council, said: “The MJ Awards are open to all UK councils and to be placed on the shortlist for such coveted prizes is a huge success in itself.

“We are facing huge change in the coming years but Kingston is now perfectly placed to face the challenges and grasp the opportunities on behalf of the borough’s residents and businesses.”

Ian Thomas, the council’s chief executive added: “Staff members and partners have done so much to help transform the council’s approach over the last few years, making us a more innovative, outward-focused and collaborative organisation.

“The winners of each award will be announced in September but – regardless of the outcome – we can all be proud that Kingston has been recognised as one of the best performing councils in the country.”

Watch the joint statement of Kerr and Thomas on the news here.