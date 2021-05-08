‘This city is in my blood’ – Sadiq Khan calls for unity as he is elected Mayor of London for a second term

Sadiq Khan called for unity in in his speech on being re-elected Mayor of London, saying he was ‘deeply humbled’ by the trust shown to him by Londoners.

The result was announced around 11pm this evening, with Labour candidate Khan gaining 228,433 more votes than Conservative runner-up Shaun Bailey.

Khan said: “I am deeply humbled by the trust Londoners have placed in me to continue leading the greatest city on earth.

“There is far more that unites us than divides us.

“We simply must use this moment of national recovery to heal those damaging divisions.

Thank you London. It’s the absolute honour of my life to serve the city I love for another three years.



I’ll leave no stone unturned to get our city back on its feet.



"A brighter future is possible, and we'll deliver it together."

“I’m a Londoner through and through, this city is in my blood. But I’m also a patriotic Englishman and a Brit who’s proud to represent this nation’s great capital.

“This virus doesn’t care whether you live in London or Liverpool, whether you’re a Brexiteer or a Remainer or what you think it means to be woke. We’re only defeating it by acting together and by helping each other.

“We must capture that spirit of unity and co-operation to build a better and brighter future and it’s in this spirit I promise to lead London over the next three years.

“We must all work together to build a brighter, greener and more equal future for London and for our entire country after the pandemic.

City Hall where Sadiq Khan and runners up spoke after the election result.

“Most importantly, thank you to my fellow Londoners for the trust you’ve placed in me once again today – it’s a privilege to serve.”

Khan, who was first elected mayor in 2016, has been re-elected for the next three years until 2024.