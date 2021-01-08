London Royal Parks plea for COVID-19 rule compliance

London park authorities have urged Londoners to follow coronavirus restrictions while using parks during the third national lockdown.

The Royal Parks, which runs eight parks across London including Richmond and Bushy, reminded people to stay local and remain two metres apart from others.

The park authorities’ plea comes as London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, declared a ‘major incident’ over the high number of cases in the capital on Friday.

A spokesperson for The Royal Parks said: “It is important that people stick to the rules and only visit parks local to them.

“They must continue to observe social distancing by staying two metres apart from others; can exercise once a day with their household (or support bubble) or with one other person; and must not gather in groups.”

In an interview with the BBC, Khan said that in some parts of London as many as one in 20 people have the virus and warned that hospitals in the capital could soon run out of beds.

London’s parks have been an essential outdoors area for people during the coronavirus pandemic, and The Royal Parks have pledged to keep them open.

A spokesperson said: “The parks provide vital green spaces where local visitors can get some fresh air, enjoy the natural environment and do their daily exercise – just a 20 minute walk in the park can boost mental and physical wellbeing.”

For more information on The Royal Parks’ coronavirus response, you can visit their website.